GHMC hunts down stray dogs across hospitals

Hyderabad: Acting swiftly on the Supreme Court’s recent order to remove stray dogs from public spaces, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a special drive to catch stray dogs in hospital areas. 277 dogs captured on the first day to be sent for sterilisation and care.

Following instructions from GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, the corporation’s veterinary department, initiated the operation around government hospitals in the city on Saturday.

In compliance with the court order, officials announced that after sterilisation procedures, the animals would be shifted to GHMC-run Animal Care Centres, where they will receive surgery, vaccination, and sustained care under veterinary supervision.

The GHMC clarified that the drive will initially focus on government and private hospitals and will later be extended to schools, colleges, transport stations, and other public areas across Hyderabad.

