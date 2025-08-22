GHMC, HYDRAA to remodel Ameerpet drains

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) are jointly planning a drain remodelling and ‘nala’ reconstruction project to prevent future flooding in the Ameerpet metro station and Maitrivanam areas. The plan involves widening narrowed sections of the drainage channels to mitigate recurring flood issues.

According to the GHMC, preliminary findings indicate that the problem arises because drainage channels, originally 40 feet wide, narrow to just 10 feet while crossing Ameerpet and S R Nagar main roads. The drainage channel, which flows from areas such as Jubilee Hills, Venkatagiri, Rahmat Nagar, and Yousufguda, merges with the main drain at Gayatri Nagar. During heavy rains, the flooding from Madhuranagar and Srinivas Nagar West inundates the roads, submerging the Ameerpet Metro and Maitrivanam areas.

On Thursday, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan and HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, along with Zonal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti, Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar, and technical consultants, visited the affected areas. Both commissioners inspected obstacles affecting the drainage channels and assessed possibilities for permanently controlling flood intensity through field-level exercises. The departments are now preparing the final plans for the project. Previously, the GHMC and HYDRAA had conducted separate inspections to review flood-prevention measures.