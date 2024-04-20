GHMC implements weekly ‘basti’ action plan

Hyderabad: A weekly action plan was initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ensure 100% door-to-door collection of municipal solid

waste (MSW) and elimination of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). The GHMC officials instructed all the concerned officers to implement the weekly action plan in all basti areas.

According to GHMC, the main aim of the weekly basti action plan is 100% door-to-door collection of MSW and elimination of GVPs. As part of this, around 1,681 meetings have been conducted in all basti areas so far involving SHGs, SAT Auto drivers and SLF members.

Some major garbage collection gaps have been identified in slum areas; over 1,55,635 of households have been attached/tagged to SATs for garbage collection of the 19,80,413 of households existing in all over basti areas. Also, 1,278 motivational programmes have conducted duly involving 6,189 citizens.

Apart from this, 1,177 rangoli programmes have been conducted involving 2,597 citizens and 302 town vending committee meetings have been organised for the households not attached/tagged to SATs.

Accordingly, 1,681 awareness meetings have been conducted for elimination of GVPs and felicitated SHG workers for appreciating their hard work towards GVPs elimination.

According to GHMC, the weekly action plan

activities include a basti meeting on day one, followed by identification of households not tagged to SAT vehicles on day two.

On day three, officers were instructed to conduct a rally in all basti areas followed by a motivational programme on day four. On day five, a rangoli was planned, with a town vending committee meeting (TVC) on day six, and on day seven, a pledge and resolution, as a weekend programme.