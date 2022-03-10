GHMC in neck-deep debt: Akbar Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was in a serious financial crisis as the Corporation was paying Rs 365 crore annually only as interest on the loans it had borrowed. Speaking during the discussion on the budget in the Assembly, the MIM MLA spoke on various issues, including funding for Minorities, civic works besides unfulfilled promises. The MIM leader said that the GHMC was in a serious financial crisis.

Even the government properties were not paying taxes to the Corporation. The GHMC was paying Rs 1 crore per day (Rs 365 crore annually) only as interest on loans it had borrowed. "The GHMC collects money for giving permissions for buildings, but this money also goes to the government treasury.

The government sanctions Rs 8,920 crore to GHMC, releases Rs 236 crore, but the expenditure is just Rs 2.65 crore," he said expressing disappointment over non-allocation of funds for the MMTS Phase-II works in the budget. The MIM leader also targeted the officials asking them to come prepared for the budget. "The Finance department needs to study and come prepared. The House should not be misled. The budget document says the construction of Anisul Ghurba was completed and it was ready for inauguration, but the fact is that it is yet to get completed," said Akbaruddin.

The MIM leader came in support of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh. "A member was suspended for coming into the Well. Whereas, the House does not bother to fulfil the announcement made to a member. What is the use of being a member if they are not given the reply? When you cannot fulfil the promises why do you make them?" asked Akbaruddin.

The MIM leader criticised the government for not appointing Muslims in posts such as vice-chancellors and Public Service Commission. He also said that the TRS was doing the same thing which the Congress and Telugu Desam did in the issue of Wakf lands. The TRS fought for Wakf lands at Hussain Shahvali Rehmatulla Ale Durgah lands during the Telangana agitation, but after coming to power, they argued in the court that these were government lands, said Akbaruddin.

He said that though the Central government was giving funds under its share for the residential schools, the State government was not releasing its share. "We are friends of TRS... people ask us why are you supporting them and want us to question. I am sure you are going to come again to power and we will also come," said Owaisi.