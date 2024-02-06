GHMC initiates road widening works in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: With plans to improve road infrastructure in Yakutpura constituency, the major road widening projects have been taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with acquiring more than 600 properties.

Most of the roads in parts of the Old City have already been choked by vehicular movement which has increased in recent years. The road-widening will not only help commuters have a smooth flow but also increase the options for those who wish to avoid traffic snarls in Yakutpura.

To ease the traffic, GHMC initiated road widening works in the Dabeerpura-Yakutpura stretch. The works were started, and as many as 24 house owners received compensation, and demolition works were taken up. Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, along with corporator Alamdar Walajahi and GHMC Charminar zonal officers on Monday inspected the works.

The MLA said, “The compensation cheques were handed over to the house owners, and the road widening works were taken up.” In Yakutpura constituency, another major road widening work was sanctioned from Dhobighat in Madannapet via Rein Bazar to Yakutpura railway station with acquiring 361 properties on both sides of the road, said Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, Santosh Nagar division corporator.

Another road works includes the widening from Bada Bazar in Yakutpura via Talabkatta to Bhavani Nagar police station. “A total of 149 properties were acquired for the works. In both projects, the marking of the roads were completed, notices were issued to the concerned property owners, and soon the works would be taken up,” added Muzaffar.

These roads are narrow and have witnessed huge traffic chaos. The road would connect the areas of Santosh Nagar, Madannapet, Rein Bazar, and Yakutpura.

According to GHMC officials, there are many road widening works going on in the Southern part of the city. In recent years, around 20 roads were widened, and various others were taken up in the last two years under Chandrayangutta, Charminar, and Yakutpura constituencies. The road widening works are being carried out in several localities in parts of Old City, including Himmatpura to Fateh Darwaza via Dhoodh Bowli in Charminar constituency, which is one of the major road widenings with land acquisition of 370 properties.