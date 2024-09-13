GHMC key panel rivets eyes on devpt, clears 14 projects

Hyderabad: The fifth Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee, led by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, at its meeting on Thursday focused on development projects and approved 14 proposals.

The Mayor chaired the meeting and asked the members to cooperate in undertaking works for the city’s development.

The committee approved the 100-foot road widening from Bandlaguda Junction to Errakunta Junction under SRDP with the acquisition of 44 properties at a cost of Rs 20 crore. It agreed to 60-meter road widening from Lothkunta railway bridge to Alwal ROB at Telugu Talli statue to GHMC limits as per feasibility under RDP with acquisition of 107 properties.

The committee green-lighted the construction of a bridge between Secunderabad and Sitaphalmandi railway stations by the box-pushing method accepted by the Railways with a cost of Rs 19,74,13,837.

The committee approved construction of a multi-purpose function hall in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, at a cost of Rs 3.85 crore; it agreed to the construction of a pet animal crematorium on 500-yard land at Gopanpally, Serilingampally zone, by the Raga Foundation with their own funds and also maintenance for three years.

It approved construction of a storm water RCC box drain at the Kudi Kunta Surplus Nala situated at Majid Banda, Serilingampally zone, with Rs 3.96 crore. It also approved the construction of injection borewell recharging and rain water harvesting structures at various parks in circle 20 in the Serilingampally zone for the Water Aid Organisation to undertake construction in proposed five locations under CSR.

The committee approved the development of a multi-level smart car and bike parking facility at KBR entry-1 given to the Navanirman Association in the highest bid for 10 years. As per GO 827 MA&UD (UBS), the pay scale of 90 community coordinators/community organisers working in GHMC in the time scale of junior assistant has been increased to Rs 24,280–Rs 72,850 with effect from January 1, 2023.

The GHMC signed an MOU with the Malligavad Foundation for rejuvenation of Kaidamma Kunta, Hafeezpet, under the Serilingampally under CSR for six months; it also initialled an MOU with the Thuvakkam Welfare Association for development of 43,600 square feet of urban forest under CSR at KSR Layout, Serilingampally, for three years.

The committee approved the income and expenditure related to GHMC from June 2024 to July 2024. It approved procurement of 15,500 new LED streetlights of various watts at Rs 2,98,72,000 and called for short tenders.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, committee members and officers took part.