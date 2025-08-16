Live
GHMC Mayor, Commissioner hoist national flag
Loans worth `288.85 crore were distributed to 2,597 Self-Help Groups on Friday
Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday said that the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is instrumental in transforming Greater Hyderabad into a world-class city. The Mayor was addressing the gathering after hoisting the National Flag at the GHMC Head Office as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.
As part of the programme, loans worth Rs 288.85 crore were distributed to 2,597 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Under the Self Employment Programme (SEP), Rs 1.15 crore was extended to 155 individuals for setting up micro-enterprises.
The Mayor highlighted GHMC’s efforts in promoting inclusive development, noting that transgenders trained in graphic designing at the Light House Communities Skilling Centre received job offer letters from Red TV. Four beneficiaries — Madhuraj, Emran Khan, Naveena, and Varun Tej — were appreciated during the event.
Driving licences for two- and three-wheeler light motor vehicles were also issued to five women to support their livelihoods. This financial year, 3,460 new SHGs were formed under GHMC’s initiatives.
Announcing upcoming citizen welfare measures, the Mayor said Indiramma Canteens would soon be inaugurated across the GHMC limits. She stated that a Civil Registration System Portal for issuing birth and death certificates will be launched shortly to facilitate public access to these services. She also stated
In an effort to enhance urban flood management and improve stormwater infrastructure, the GHMC has embarked on plans to implement GIS-based survey and mapping of storm water drains within its limits soon.
Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Additional Commissioners Raghu Prasad, Venugopal, Subhadra Devi, Pankaja, CCP Srinivas, ASP Vigilance Sudarshan, AMHO Dr. Padmaja, Additional CCP Venkanna, Pradeep, CE Ratnakar, Deputy CE Panasa, Chief Examiner Venkateswara Reddy, UBD Director Venkateswara Rao, OSD Anuradha, CPRO Mohd Murtuza Ali ,senior officials from various departments, and others took part in the celebrations.