GHMC: No tankers for seven municipalities

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to discontinue the free water tanker supply to the peripheral areas of seven municipalities in Greater Hyderabad from the New Year Day.



The seven municipalities of Greater Hyderabad namely LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Quthbullabur, Serlingampally, Malkajgiri, Kapra and Peerzadiguda used to get 325-350 water tankers at free of cost from GHMC and with latest decision GHMC will be discontinuing water supply to these areas from January 1. Around 472 MG of water per day is supplied to outskirts of the city which is approximately 214 crore litres of water per day.

The decision was taken by the GHMC after several complaints of influential people misusing the facility came up. "Around 13-15 tankers are supplied to Gautham Nagar area and the majority of residents are depended on water tankers as Malkajgiri faces huge water crisis every summer.

Stopping the supply will affect Gautham Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nehru Nagar areas in Malkajgiri. Recently when water supply was interrupted, several residents raised complaints. Moreover, many areas of Malkajgiri get water once in three days," says N Jagadeeshwar Goud, corporator, Malkajgiri.

"Water tankers are supplied by GHMC free of cost but many residents are unaware. Local politicians have been misusing the services for commercial purposes. The GHMC decided to stop the supply but people who are dependent on water tankers should get water," says Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner of GHMC, Serlingampally.

"We get water once in four days. If water supply is stopped then tankers are the only option we have as of now," said Mrudula, a resident of Gautham Nagar, Malkajgiri.

GHMC officials stated that the local corporators in these areas were using the free water supply tankers for the commercial use and diverting the local water supply. After the issue of commercial use of GHMC free water tankers in the area by the corporators in September.