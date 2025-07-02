GHMC official caught red handed accepting bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Tuesday.

According to ACB officials, the senior assistant in the property tax wing, M Sunitha, appointed under Moosapet Circle 23, demanded a bribe from the complainant for showing official favour. “To initiate and process a property mutation file pertaining to the complainant and to fix the property tax for their house.”

The complainant approached the ACB, after which a trap was laid, and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

In the month of June, another GHMC official had come into ACB’s net after demanding Rs 15,000 for processing official work.