GHMC panel gives nod for 12 projects

Hyderabad: The Standing Committee on Thursday approved 12 development proposals, with the cooperation of committee members in a meeting that was chaired by City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi at GHMC head office. The meeting was attended by 12 standing committee members, the GHMC Commissioner and senior GHMC officials, discussed various civic issues, pending development works taken up by the civic body.

The 12 development proposals of total 13 projects were approved including signing an MoU through CSR for three years with Kamalasana Properties and Services Private Limited, Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner to undertake the management of central medians from Serilingampally Zonal Office to Chandanagar Railway Station. Also, the beautification and development of 9550.02 sq yd of GHMC open space in Bhagyalakshmi Nagar Colony, in Serilingampally zone for three months.

The committee members approved a one-year MoU with the Kims Hospital Enterprises Pvt Ltd for the management of Central Media from RTO Office Kondapur to Alvin Cross Road in Serilingampally zone. Also, approval of MoU with Vasavi Group LLP and Gemini Edible Limited for various development works under CSR.

The other approvals were the Model Corridor from Nanakramguda Junction to Gachibowli IT Heights road worth Rs 5.5 crore, Model Corridor Biodiversity to Leather Institute Left Side worth Rs 6 crore and Model Corridor in from IT Heights Road to via Kazaguda Junction to Gachibowli Rs 5.2 crore, all under Serilingampally zone.

Committee also approved the acquisition of 28 properties required for construction of Road over Bridge from Narni Road to National Highway 65 GSM Mall via RTC Colony in Kukatpally Zone. Storm water drain in Charminar Zone at a cost of Rs 5.9 crore.

Committee approved increase in maintenance charges contribution of GHMC from 75% to five per cent per annum for Colony Park managed by Colony Welfare Association and Residence Welfare Association.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, CE Project Devanand, Additional Commissioners B Santosh Saroja, Vijayalakshmi, Jayaraj Kennedy, and other officers and committee members were present.