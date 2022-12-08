GHMC panel nod for 8 key projects

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi chaired the standing committee meeting at GHMC headquarters on Wednesday. It was the first standing committee meeting with the newly elected members, the GHMC Commissioner and senior GHMC officials. The meeting discussed various civic issues and pending development works taken up by the civic body.

In the committee meeting, eight projects were approved by the committee. The project includes the long-pending works of laying 1000-meter RCC Sewer Pipeline from Balkapur Nala Military area to Ek Minar Madina Masjid worth Rs 4.5 crore in Ahmed Nagar Ward, Khairtabad Zone. Another project in Ahmed Nagar to construct RCC box drain works at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore from Balkapur Nala to Rethi Bowli Junction in Mehdipatnam.

The other proposal that was approved also the installation of 8,000 CCTV cameras in different parts of the city at a cost of Rs 19.18 crore. As part of land acquisition to widen the road, the acquisition of 216 properties for two road widths of 325-meters, one kilometer of proposed 30-meter road width from Inner Ring Road to DRDL via TKR College to GHMC Limit. Another acquisition of two properties for a proposed 12-meter width road in Hydernagar Allapur Society Gautami Nagar Colony. In Banjara Hills Road No.13 Sriram Nagar the construction of Basti Davakhana and multipurpose function hall at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

Speaking on this occasion, the Mayor said that as it was the first standing committee meeting with new members, it was decided to hold the meeting every Wednesday. She said "if any vacant government lands are identified in GHMC limits, it should be utilised for the citizens by the constructing of Basti Dawakhanas and multipurpose function halls.

Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, ENC Ziauddin, Additional Commissioners, zonal commissioners, and other officers and committee members were present.