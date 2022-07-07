GHMC pannel approves 11 major proposals

Hyderabad: The 12th Standing Committee meeting held here on Wednesday at GHMC head office chaired by City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi approved 11 development proposals, with the cooperation of committee members.

The meeting, attended by 12 standing committee members, the GHMC Commissioner and senior GHMC officials, discussed various civic issues, pending development works taken up by the civic body.

The 11 development proposals approved included signing an MoU for two years with Aparna Construction Industries Pvt Ltd through CSR for maintenance of Malkam pond in the Serlingampally zone.

The committee members approved one-year MoU with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Pvt Ltd under CSR for central medium traffic island maintenance from the Mind Space Junction to Gachibowli Rolling Hills.

The other proposals approved were: MoU for permission to Fountain Head Global School to plant trees in Miyawaki style around the pond for development and maintenance of Medikunta Pond in Serilingampally zone for three years (CSR); setting up electric public vehicle charging stations for public needs at 14 locations by TS REDCO under GHMC; paying 1 rupee per KWH unit every three months through revenue sharing Michvalli agreement; Nagireddy Kunta Pond restoration, Alugu, Tumu, Sewerage diversion works costing Rs. 2.19 crore.

The committee approved an agreement with agencies to carry out conservation, restoration and beautification work of 25 ponds across GHMC by various agencies for two years under CSR. It gave green signal to extension of tenure of State Bank of India MCTB leased ground floor area of 4,578 ft at GHMC head office by three years up to April 27,2025 on monthly rental basis.

The committee also approved in Charminar Zone Rajendranagar Circle Rs. 600 lakh for model corridor development from Mughals Engineering College to Durga Nagar Junction for construction of three lane, six meter wide service road and footpath at existing main carriage.

It gave approval for expenditure/income for 2021-22 presented by the Finance and Accounts department and acquisition of 71 properties from Balanagar to Amir Pate Temple via Fatehnagar for proposed 45m, 40.08m, 30m for extension of ROB at Fatehnagar and changes in road width in master plan.