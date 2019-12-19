GHMC plans to spruce up tourist spots in Old City

Falaknuma: As part of beautification works proposed to be taken up at various locations in Old City, the GHMC will be adorning and restoring footpaths, walls, public toilets through improved lightings, wall painting and upgrading of the tiles of pavement.



Following the proposal, the GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Charminar) N Samrat Ashok, along with officials of GHMC Falaknuma circle, Engineering Wing, Project team, ACP Town Planning and other officers, inspected the sites where they can come up with innovative beautification project in Falaknuma and Bahadurpura areas on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Falaknuma circle, D Jagan the higher officials passed a proposal for considering the beautification projects in Old City and now for Falaknuma circle. In this endeavour they visited areas near Taj Falaknuma Palace in Falaknuma and Zoo Park in Bahadurpura and its surrounding areas. The innovative projects of beautification include the works of road margins, upgrading of footpaths, wall paintings, plantations, construction of public toilets, parks developments etc.

During inspection, the GHMC Zonal officers along with Town planning officials discussed about removing of illegal encroachments by nearby shops and hotels. Also took note of illegal parking of lorries and trucks near Zoo Park. They decided to come up with high mast lights at the hillock near Taj Falakunma palace, as an adornment on hillock.