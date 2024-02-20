GHMC proposes budget of ` 8,437-cr for 2024-25

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday proposed a budget of Rs 8,437 crore for the financial year 2024-25. However, the budget was not passed due to all-party meeting held by the minister on Ramzan arrangements at the Secretariat.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi presented the budget during the general body meeting at the GHMC headquarters. However, it was not passed as the council meeting had to be adjourned to facilitate MLAs, MLCs and GHMC commissioner to attend the all-party meeting held by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Ramzan arrangements. The Mayor adjourned the meeting till Tuesday, when the budget will be passed after a discussion. The general body meeting was held on Monday after six months. It was the first meeting after formation of the new government. Several BRS corporators, including Deputy Mayor Sri Latha and former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, had recently joined the Congress party. Corporators had a heated discussion regarding the absence of streetlights in various localities, condemning official negligence.

The budget shows the revenue at Rs 5,938 crore, and the revenue expenditure Rs 3,458 crore. It has a revenue surplus of Rs 2,480 crore, with capital receipts reaching Rs 1,999 crore and capital expenditure set at Rs 4,479 crore. An amount of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for housing initiatives.

The Mayor highlighted Hyderabad's achievement of being ranked among the top 10 cities in the country and its five awards in the Swachh Sarvekshan conducted by the Centre, securing ninth position in the Clean City category.

During the meeting representatives from various parties expressed dissatisfaction with officials. They emphasised need for on-site monitoring rather than desk-based decision-making. Vijayalakshmi expressed concern over officials holding zonal meetings without informing her. She warned of strict action against corruption.

MLC Mirza RahmatBaig (MIM) demanded uninterrupted power supply throughout Greater Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramzan. He called for an increase in GHMC staff. MLC MS Prabhakar (BRS), MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali (MIM) and other ex-officio members asked the GHMC to focus on improving its revenues by streamlining advertisements and other fee and charges.

The Mayor ordered an inquiry into irregularities in the ad department. She asked the GHMC commissioner to appoint an enquiry officer to take further action. She announced a committee would be formed to frame rules for erection of political hoardings and flexes.

Malkajgiri corporator Shravan (BJP) called for action against officials on long-term deputation in the corporation. GHMC commissioner Ronald Ross informed the meeting that 312 officers were on deputation; 45 were retired officers.

MLA B Venkat (Cong) highlighted the previous government's failure to install streetlights, leading to accidents on poorly-lit highways.