GHMC receives 166 applications in Prajavani

Hyderabad: GHMC’s Additional Commissioner, Sneha Shabarish, has directed the relevant officers to promptly address the RGs submitted in Prajavani.

The Additional Commissioner has carefully reviewed the requests from citizens across the city during the Prajavani programme held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, and has instructed the appropriate department officials to take action on these matters.

The GHMC received 166 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC in which people submitted requests on town planning, electric lights, and other issues.

A total of 62 complaints were received during the public hearing organised at the GHMC headquarters, out of which 33 were received by the Town Planning Department, four by the Engineering Department, three by the Tax Section, two each by the Land Acquisition, Health, UCD, and UBD Departments, one each by the Electrical, POLWS, Admin, Kukatpally Zone, Sanitation, Khairatabad Zone, Election, LB Nagar Zone, DC 18, and DC 17.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received four requests all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

Meanwhile, a total of 104 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. The Zonal Commissioner has instructed the officials to accept 40 in Kukatpally zone, 27 in Secunderabad zone, 18 in Serilingampally zone, 12 in LB Nagar zone, and 7 in Charminar zone and take steps to resolve them.

Additional Commissioner Sneha Shabarish stated, “Given the rise in individuals voicing their personal and societal issues, it is imperative for the authorities to address these matters with a sense of responsibility.”

Additional Commissioners Yadagiri Rao, Ashok Samrat, Venu Gopal, Venugopal Reddy, Additional CCPs Gangadhar, Venkanna, LAO Ramu Nayak, Horticulture Officer Sunanda, Electricity EE Mamatha, Deputy CEs Panasa Reddy, P.V. Rao, Housing EE Rajeshwara Rao, Joint Commissioner Revenue Mahesh Kulkarni, Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakeel AMC Jeevan Kumar and others were present.