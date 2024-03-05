GHMC receives 187 ‘Prajavani’ applications

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received 187 grievance applications at the Prajavani programme on Monday. There were numerous complaints relating to the Town Planning department. The programme was attended by GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. Instructing officials to inform the required time to resolve the grievances to applicants in writing, Rose warned of strict action in case a complaint is re-submitted due to non-compliance with deadline. He asked officials to give priority to ‘Prajavani’; they should take initiative to solve problems of people.

Over 67 applications were presented in person during the programme held at the head office near Tank Bund and six zonal and 30 circle offices. Six were received in the Charminar zone, 17 in the Secunderabad zone, 58 in the Kukatpally zone, four in the Khairtabad zone, 17 in the L B Nagar zone and 18 in the Serilingampally zone.

Prior to ‘Prajavani’, Rose received requests through a phone-in programme. He advised officials to solve the problems reported by the city residents. The commissioner instructed officials to inform all complainants in writing about grievance redressal duration. The Mayor directed officials to submit a report to the commissioner on resolved complaints by Saturday.

ENC Ziauddin, CE Devanand, Chief City Planner Rajendraprasad Naik, Additional Commissioners Nalini Padmavathy, Chandrakanta Reddy, Geetamadhuri, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Veterinary Dr Abdul Vakil, Chief Entomology Dr Rambabu Chief Valuation Officer Kulkarni and other officers attended.