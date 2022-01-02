GHMC responds to customer's complaint of fungus on bakery sweets in Hyderabad

The special general secretary of the state municipality Arvind Kumar was responding to a complaint received on Twitter on Saturday that there was fungus on the sweets. He directed the authorities to take action on a complaint by a citizen that the bread bought at Khajaguda Karachi Bakery was spoiled.



The Circle Assistant Medical Officer KS Ravi and Food Contamination Control Officer Surya immediately went to the bakery and inspected it and examined the bakery surroundings and kitchen examined.



They found lack of sanitation, waste disposal, use of plastics, improper sewerage system, non-compliance with the rules of covid, and a fine of Rs 10,000 was reportedly imposed.



GHMC revealed that samples of sweets and other food items were collected and sent to the laboratory and legal action would be taken once the result was available.