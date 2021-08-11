GHMC set to complete major projects of Strategic Road Development 

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) targets to finish major projects of the Strategic Road Development (SRDP) estimated at the cost of Rs 1158 crore by the end of this Financial year 2021-2022 projects. The works include flyover near Owaisi Hospital, Kothaguda grade separator among others.

Now the SRDP lays concentration on the works of its major projects like Shaikpet Elevated corridor which was being done at a cost of Rs 403.55 crore and the Kothaguda Grade separator at a cost of Rs 303.09 crore and the ongoing works of the flyover at Bahadurpura junction.

The official of GHMC has set a target of finishing these works by the end of this financial year 2021-22.

However few of the projects in the list were finished and already inaugurated like LB Nagar RHS underpass with a cost of Rs 14.13 crore and the steel bridge at Panjagutta at a cost of Rs 17 crore.