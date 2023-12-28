GHMC sets up 600 counters for Praja Palana programme

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation geared up to hold ‘Praja Palana’ programme which is to commence from Thursday. GHMC provided 600 counters in 150 wards in GHMC limits.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that all arrangements were made for the Praja Palana which is scheduled to be held from December 28, 2023 to January 6, 2024. GHMC informed that the counters will be closed on public holidays. He said “As many as 600 counters were set up at 150 wards in GHMC limits. Over 10,000 staff and volunteers were deputed for the programme.”

Ronald Rose said, “In each ward, the counters were provided at four different locations. Moreover, separate counters are being provided for women. The applicant can fill the forms for the six schemes announced by the State government,” he added.

The commissioner said that the application forms are available in Telugu and Urdu languages.

After filling the forms, the applicants can be submitted at the counters. A schedule has been prepared for all localities and bastis and people are requested to visit the centres during the programme.

Ronald Rose said that the volunteers are deputed to help the citizens in filling the forms.

He asked the applicants not to worry as all applications will be received at the counters itself. Furthermore, for effective programme one special officer is posted in each circle to monitor the ongoing processes in coordination with the Zonal Commissioner.