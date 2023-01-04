GHMC Standing Committee approves nine proposals

Hyderabad: The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at its second meeting on Wednesday approved nine proposals.

A majority of approved works were for road development projects. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

According to GHMC, the proposals include acquisition of 19 properties to make changes in the master plan under the Serilingampally zone in Hafeezpet, Kondapur RTO office, Hi-Tech City, to World One International School via Vansat City Road, on both sides with width of 10 metres.

A 18-metre-wide road was proposed with land acquisition of 34 properties from Voltas to Ayyappa Swamy Temple Kaman in Sanathnagar under the Khairtabad circle. To make changes in the master plan for the proposed 12-meter road width from Banjara Hills Road No 11 to Minister's Residential Complex, the committee sent a proposal to government for acquisition of seven properties.

Following the change in master plan to 24-meter and 30-meter approach road from FCI Godown main road to Cherlapally railway station, the committee approved 24-meter road width from SML Polymers to Manideep Techno with acquisition of 112 properties; and acquisition of 15 properties from Cherlapally station bus stop to railway station terminal.

For a 24-meter road width from Shaikpet Dargah Junction (Old Mumbai) road to GHMC limits under RDP, the committee approved acquisition of 36 properties.

The other proposals approved included development of a modern graveyard worth Rs 3 crore in Uppal under L B Nagar, fixing of rent and maintenance of multipurpose function halls across GHMC and to take steps to form a committee on management of multipurpose function halls.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Chief Engineer Ziauddin, CCP Devender Reddy, entomology director Dr. Rambabu, zonal commissioners, among others, were present.