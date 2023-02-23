GHMC to crack down on stray dog menace

Rajendranagar: Following the public outrage over the gruesome incidents of stray dogs frequently attacking people especially children in different parts of the city, the dog-tied GHMC wing especially in Rajendranagar has swung into action to tackle the issue of dog menace.

It is learnt that the animal rescue team at GHMC Rajendranagar has been told to pull up their socks to carry out special drives to catch stray dogs. An animal rescue team led by a Veterinary Officer and a field inspector have been told to carry out regular rescue operations to tackle the menace.

Elucidating about the operation, the DyCommissioner GHMC Rajendranagar SJagan said, "Instructions were already given to the Animal Rescue Team led by a veterinary officer to capture the canines wherever they found roaming in packs. Though we have sent the animal rescue team at the dog bite incident area, we rescinded it back after the local people advised that the morning time is appropriate to carry out such an operation. We will be sending our team on Thursday morning to continue the operation in the affected areas."