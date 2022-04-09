GHMC to identify weak structures for demolition 

Hyderabad: As part of advance preparedness for monsoons, the Town Planning Department of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to conduct a survey to identify dilapidated structures in the Corporation limits.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has directed the GHMC officials to be well prepared in advance for the monsoon, including identification and taking action on dilapidated structures.

All Deputy City Planners and Assistant City Planners of the GHMC have been directed to take immediate necessary action and submit a compliance report after the identification of dilapidated structures.

"The Town Planning officials of all the 30 circles will be conducting a detailed survey for the identification of weak structures in their respective areas and will forward the same to the Engineering Wing for the report on structural stability," said a GHMC official.

Further, the official said that after receiving the report from the Engineering Wing, the list of all dilapidated structures shall be finalised in each circle duly verifying with the balance carried from the previous year.

The officials will issue notices asking inmates to vacate the building or get it repaired with the due certificate on structural safety. A special drive on demolition of high-risk dilapidated structures will be taken up by the Town Planning wing. Moreover, all Zonal Commissioners of the GHMC will ensure that action is initiated on all the structures.

The GHMC requested the people residing in dilapidated premises to cooperate with the municipal corporation in the demolition of the structures or get them repaired with due safety and stability in the interest of safeguarding lives and property.

In 2021, a total of 618 dilapidated structures were identified by the GHMC, out of which, 201 structures were demolished and 129 structures were either repaired or sealed by the Town Planning officials.