GHMC ULLAS Programme Helps Adults Continue Education with TOSS

Highlights
GHMC’s ULLAS Programme supports adults in Telangana to complete SSC and Intermediate courses through Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), promoting lifelong learning.
GHMC, under the Central Govt’s ULLAS Programme, is empowering Resource Persons to continue their education.
Through Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), those who paused their SSC or Intermediate studies can now resume learning. GHMC’s sessions raise awareness and provide support, proving education has no age limit—it’s never too late to learn and grow.
