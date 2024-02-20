GHMC's junction revamp works across city moving at snail's pace

Hyderabad: To enhance the city’s traffic management and infrastructure, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) undertook the project of revamping 13 junctions across the city. However, only four junctions were completed, and other junctions were at different stages.

According to GHMC, the corporation is adopting the dual strategy of ensuring the smooth flow of vehicular traffic and ensuring the comfort of pedestrians. With the revamp of these 13 junctions, Rs 31.16 crore was sanctioned in 2022.

The officials said, as a part of the Junction Improvement Programme, junction widening, the development of traffic islands, the installation of bollards, and the development of central medians, dividers, and free lefts will be taken up. To further deck up these pedestrian-friendly facilities, greenery will be developed, and sculptures will be installed inside traffic islands.

It is observed that the work on the revamp of 13 junctions across the city, which was started in 2022, has only completed four junctions so far: Somajiguda with a sanctioned amount of Rs 2 crore; Miyapur ‘X’ road, Rs 2 crore; Krishna Kunj Junction, Rs 1.30 crore; and IDPL Junction, worth Rs 2 crore.

The officer said that as many as five junction works were going on for the last several months, including Habsiguda Junction worth Rs 2.2 crore, Kothapet Junction with over Rs 3.5 crore sanctioned, Punjagutta Junction with Rs 1.98 crore, Narayanaguda Junction with Rs 1.99 crore, and Sangeeth Junction worth Rs 1.98 crore. “These junctions are at various stages of works, and the project in these junctions will be finished promptly. Recently, in a meeting, GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose directed the officials to propose tenders for the improvements on the remaining junctions in the city,” said an official at GHMC.

Moreover, the junctions at Aramghar X Road worth Rs 2.63 crore and NFCL Junction worth Rs 2 crore are yet to commence. Two junctions, one at Gulmohar Park, costing Rs 5 crore, have been cancelled, while the I S Sadan Junction in the GHMC South zone, worth Rs 3.20 crore, remains held up.

To further enhance pedestrian safety, Foot-over-Bridges (FoBs) are also being built in different parts of the city. For senior citizens, many FoBs have been equipped with lifts and escalators.