Give up biryani & chai, hit roads to win: Rahul

Hyderabad: The two-day visit of Rahul Gandhi to Telangana failed to leave an imprint among the rank and file of the Congress party. He failed to motivate the cadres at Warangal meeting, and could not cut much ice with the party leaders.

Some even were making comments that a man who does not give up beer has advised them to give up biryani and chai. Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the extended party meeting on Saturday, said: "I know you get good biryani and chai in Hyderabad. Leave that and take to streets. Only those who work with people will get tickets. Rushing to Delhi will backfire."

The response towards the 'Warangal Declaration' among party leaders was lukewarm. They are not sure to what extent it would help in winning over the confidence of the farmers.

Rahul, they feel, did not make any effort to address the growing internal differences in the party. The leaders, it is learnt, gave a silent hearing to what Rahul said. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had abstained from the Warangal meeting on Friday, chose not to attend the Saturday's meeting as well.

The meeting Rahul had with the managements of certain TV channels has given a new twist to his visit. The TRS social media smells a rat in organising such a select meeting with Editors and owners of a few TV channels by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

They allege that Revanth Reddy, who has strong TDP background, was working against the interests of Telangana and perhaps wants to seek the support of the 'select media'. It could be TDP's game plan to cause damage to TRS and the interests of Telangana, they add.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao tweeted saying that Rahul Gandhi was a political tourist. He said such people will come and go but it is only KCR who will stay here. He also is said to have told his party workers to use the photo of Rahul Gandhi who was spotted in a pub in Nepal recently to counter the Congress party campaign against TRS. This picture had gone viral causing embarrassment to AICC.