GNITS Conducts Sensitization Program on MSME IDEA Hackathon 5.0
Hyderabad: The Innovation and Incubation cell at G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (for Women) successfully organized a Sensitization Program on MSME IDEA Hackathon 5.0 on July 25, 2025.
The session aimed to create awareness among students about the MSME IDEA Hackathon 5.0, its benefits, and the application process.
The resource person for the session was Sri K. C. Choudhury, Indian Enterprise Development Service (Retd.), Ex-Assistant Director Grade-I, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Hyderabad. His insightful talk provided students with valuable knowledge on the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship and guided them on how to participate effectively in the Hackathon.
The program witnessed active participation from UG and PG students, who expressed keen interest in leveraging the MSME platform for their entrepreneurial ventures.
Dr. K. Ramalinga Reddy, Dean Academics, Dr. N. Kalyani (Dean, I&I) encouraged students to take part in such initiatives to foster innovation and contribute to the startup ecosystem.