GO 118 released for land regularisation in six Assembly constituencies

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders for regularisation of lands up to 1000 square yards in six Assembly constituencies. This is likely to give relief to thousands of families who have been distressed for the last 15 years.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday addressed a meeting at 'Mana Nagaram' at Saroornagar Stadium, in LB Nagar constituency. He said names of the colonies which were missing from the list would be included in the GO 118 issued on Wednesday.

When KTR was reading out finer details of the order, residents and representatives of the 44 colonies in the six constituencies cheered in joy. He said a nominal amount of Rs 250/square yard will be charged for regularisation. People have been representing issues with their land regularisation issues since 2007. The issues came in the way of doing business there, sending children abroad for higher studies and other crucial milestones in life, said the minister. They had drawn the attention of multiple Chief Ministers towards them. The minister recalled that a meeting on the issues was held at LB Nagar Zonal Office in 2018.

LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy and other public representatives thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KTR for holding multiple meetings over the issues and resolving them. Rao read out the works taken up in the LB Nagar constituency in the past few years, including Rs 1,200 crore spent on flyovers and underpasses, Rs 113 crore allocated for the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). He assured to address other issues faced by people in the constituency.

Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, CH Malla Reddy, Md Mahamood Ali, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, among others, were present at the meeting.