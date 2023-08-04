GOC-IN-C southern command reviews Agniveer training at 1 EME Centre

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General AK Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command and President Gorkha Brigade and Colonel 11 Gorkha Rifles & Sikkim Scouts visited 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on Wednesday to review the new training methodology introduced for the training of Agniveers and implementation of Agnipath scheme.

The General Officer was briefed by Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre on the upscaled Military & Technical training facilities and numerous best practices including the establishment of an innovative Outdoor Weapon Training Enclave, state-of-the-art Sports Medicine Centre, well-equipped Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Group encompassing a dedicated Hands-on Training Enclave and Customised Military & Technical Training Literatures.

The General Officer appreciated all the proactive initiatives and efforts made by 1 EME Centre in enhancing the Military and Technical Training regime for the present and upcoming batches of Agniveers. He also appreciated the efforts of the Centre for organising the Outreach of Agniveers to Defence PSUs and Field Army for their hands-on training. He also interacted with Agniveers during the visit and complimented both the Agniveers and 1 EME Centre for displaying overall high standards of Training. The Army Commander was accompanied by Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, AVSM, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Major General RS Sundaram, SM, VSM, MGEME Headquarter Southern Command and many Senior Officers of Headquarter Southern Command.

The 1 EME Centre, the Premier Training Institute of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering provide Basic Military and Technical training to Agniveers in both the Technical stream and General duty stream, where the Legend Milkha Singh, “India’s Flying Sikh” also underwent his Basic Military Training as a recruit of Indian Army and of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers. The Centre has been imparting training to armourers of para-military forces like Central Reserve Police, Armed Reserve Police, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and State Police Organisations being the solitary institution in the country with such capability. The Centre is also imparting training to many personnel from neighbouring friendly countries, namely Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre, expressed confidence in the quality of training imparted by the Centre to meet the challenges of Field Army by EME Agniveers.

Earlier, the GOC-in-C, Southern Command visited Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA). GOC TASA briefed the Army Commander on operations and HADR preparations, land issues and welfare measures undertaken for Ex-Servicemen and Veterans. The Army Commander appreciated the efforts put in by the TASA and emphasized the important role being played by TASA. The Army Commander commended individuals for exceptional display of standard of work and motivated all to keep up the good work.

Later, the General officer called on the Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan.