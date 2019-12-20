Golconda Area Hospital in pathetic state, shunned by locals

Golconda: One of the important hospitals in this part of the city, the Golconda Area Hospital known for its sprawling campus and infrastructure is slowly losing its eminence owing to lack of staff and proper maintenance.



The hospital which was once pride of the locals has now only one doctor for serving out-patients and only one sanitary staff, which reflects in sorry state of affairs, putting off thousands of poor patients visiting the facility.

Locals are seen waiting for long hours in queues for a checkup, as there is only one doctor available in the hospital from 2 pm to 9 am. When The Hans India enquired about the condition, the Medical Officer, Begum, expressed her helplessness to cater to needs of hundreds of patients.

In the case of in-patients, their condition can be checked only once every 9 hours and sometimes they remain on same medication with same dosage, as doctor won't be available for long.

Making matters worse, the hospital cleanliness cannot be maintained with just one sanitation staff. Only one woman could be seen doing all the cleaning work for the whole building, which is of three floors.

The emergency ward is situated in the parking lot. Madhu Sharma, a patient's attendant in the hospital, said that there was no proper medical aid given to his son who was suffering from dengue. "When we complained about this, we were told to leave the hospital, as the hospital staff acknowledged that they cannot provide medication and the hospital lacks proper medical facility."

Monu, a sister of a patient, said that locals of that area hardly visit the hospital unless it is an emergency. "Most of them prefer going to private hospitals and pay thousands of rupees for treatment instead of going to the government hospital and getting treated free of cost as the hospital lacks basic hygiene, staff and maintenance to care off."