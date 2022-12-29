Gold jewellery worth Rs. 46.52 lakh seized at Shamshabad Airport

The Shamshabad Airport officials seized 827 grams of gold worth Rs. 46.52 lakhs from a passenger who came from Dubai. The customs officers checked the passengers who arrived from Dubai to Hyderabad on Thursday morning.



On this occasion, a person named Sudhir Kumar was found with gold paste being smuggled. The officials said that he tried to move the gold by melting it into a paste and smearing it on the back of the T-shirt. They said that he has been detained for investigation.



The officials said that they are investigating where the gold is being taken. A case has been registered against him and investigation is underway.