Gold Rates in Hyderabad Rise; 100g 24K Gold Crosses Rs 1 Lakh

Gold prices in Hyderabad rose sharply on Tuesday, marking the highest recorded levels in the last six months. The price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 10,135 per gram, registering an increase of Rs 300 from the previous day's rate. The cost of 22-carat gold also saw a notable rise, reaching Rs 9,290 per gram, up by Rs 275. Meanwhile, the price of 18-carat gold was recorded at Rs 7,601 per gram, higher by Rs 225 compared to the previous session.

The upward trend reflects developments in the global precious metals market, with gold demand increasing amid continued economic uncertainty. Investors have shifted their interest toward safe-haven assets, including gold, in response to inflationary pressures, fluctuating interest rates, and changes in central bank policies across major economies. These factors, coupled with currency movements and strong seasonal demand for jewellery, are contributing to the steady increase in gold prices.

Data from the past ten days shows that gold prices in Hyderabad have seen consistent growth. On April 21, the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 9,835 per gram, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 9,015. The increase observed on April 22 represents a one-day gain of Rs 300 and Rs 275 respectively. In terms of bulk quantities, the price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold rose to Rs 10,13,500 from Rs 9,83,500, marking a surge of Rs 30,000 within a single day. A similar trend was noted for 22-carat gold, which jumped from Rs 9,01,500 to Rs 9,29,000 for 100 grams.

A review of six-month historical data reveals that gold prices have shown a strong upward momentum. The rate for 24-carat gold on April 10 was Rs 9,338 per gram and for 22-carat gold it was Rs 8,560. By April 22, prices had climbed further, representing an increase of over 9 per cent in just 12 days. Comparing the lowest and highest prices in April alone, 24-carat gold increased from Rs 8,973 on April 8 to Rs 10,135 on April 22, while 22-carat gold rose from Rs 8,225 to Rs9,290 during the same period.

According to data presented in a six-month price graph, the rise in gold prices began gaining pace from late January 2025, with a notable surge after the second week of March. On November 4, 2024, the price of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad was under Rs 8,300 per gram. By April 22, 2025, it had crossed the Rs 10,000 mark for the first time during this period. This translates to an approximate growth of over 21 per cent in six months, highlighting gold’s resilience in uncertain economic conditions.