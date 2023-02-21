Good Samaritan donates medical aid worth Rs 5L for Turkey

Hyderabad: Following the earthquake that hit Turkey a few days ago, many people in Hyderabad came together to aid in any way that they can for people who are suffering from lack of food and shelter. A Good Samaritan from the city has taken up the offer to provide medical aid.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail donated Rs 5 lakh worth medical aid to the quake victims. A truckload of medical supplies was sent to a warehouse in Shamshabad.

He deposited the aid on the advice of the consulate that contained surgical gowns, PPE gowns, nebulisers, steamers, surgical masks/caps, sanitary napkins, oxygen masks, shoes, pampers, blankets, sanitisers, warm jackets and hospital- related material.

Sohail, who has been serving food daily in the city for the last 13 years, wanted to go to Turkey and serve food to quake-hit people. He requested the consulate- general of Turkey to give permission and local support to arrange food and tents for the victims.

"I along with my team wanted to go there at our expenses. I wanted local support and logistics to serve food the quake-hit people daily and planned at least for a month," he added.