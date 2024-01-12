Live
Google to draft digitisation agenda for Telangana
Hyderabad : IT major Google will develop a digitization agenda for Telangana in farming, education and health sectors.
Google Vice President Chandrasekhar Thota on Thursday called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence
According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Chandrasekhar discussed with the Chief Minister about their investments in Telangana State and expressed the desire to work together with the government.
The Google Vice President told the Chief Minister how Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sector. He said that they are excited to partner to develop a digitisation agenda for Telangana in the farming, education and health sector. Google has deep technology and expertise to bring quality service to serve the needs of the Telangana citizens. The Chief Minister also discussed with Chandrasekhar the possibility of improving road safety using Google Maps and Google Earth platforms. Industries and IT ministers D Sridhar Babu and roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were present in the meeting.