Government schools in Hyderabad get a big push

Hyderabad: The government and local body primary schools located in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are getting a facelift under the State government's Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme. "Mana Basti Mana Badi was introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to transform the public education system in Telangana," stated Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

The Minister launched development works at Government Primary and High School in Vijayanagar Nagar Colony under Nampally constituency.

On Monday, Mahmood Ali along with Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj laid a foundation Stone for upgradation of Government High School and Primary School at Vijaynagar Colony. Mahmood Ali said that the programme heralds a new era in the public education system with the upgradation of government schools.

The Minister pointed out that the government had initiated measures for introducing English mediums in all government schools. "Poor students who study in government schools should also have the benefit of studying in English and get opportunities on par with others. Hence, the government is introducing English as the medium of instruction. The government was taking care to make textbooks in English and Telugu easier for students to understand," said Mahmood Ali.

MLA Jaffer Hussain said that under the Mana Basti- Mana Badi programme two schools including primary and high schools were listed for the initiative and around Rs 60 lakhs were sanctioned for the upgradation of schools. "For primary school an amount of Rs 12 lakh and for higher school Rs 52 lakh were sanctioned for covering 12 components of the programme," he added.

With 'Mana Basti -Mana Badi', the government is set to provide 12 kinds of basic amenities to the schools that include implementation of digital education, electrification, drinking water supply, infrastructure, repairs to schools, painting, green chalkboards, retaining walls, kitchen sheds, construction of extra classrooms, dining halls in high schools and toilets with water facilities.

Moreover, in Old city, MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan also launched works of two more schools in Charminar constituency. The MLA inaugurated the works at Government Girls Primary school located in Moghalpura and another at Government Primary School at Dani ka Bagh in Shalibanda.

For each school located in Charminar, over Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh is being spent for the upgradation under Mana Basti - Mana Badi scheme. These works are being taken up under the MLA funds. "From Rs 5 crore MLA fund, Rs 2 crore were spent on developmental works and Rs 3 crore are being spent on upgradation of government schools," he added.