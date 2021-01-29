Government sticks to 7.5% fitment, employees want more

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government and Employees Unions are locking horns over the fitment. The State authorities made it clear that the Government cannot give fitment more than 7.5% recommended by the Commission. Sources said that to resolve the deadlock, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was likely to call a meeting with the recognised employees' unions in a couple of days. The three-member Official Committee headed by State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, which met the employees' unions, told them that the state's precarious financial condition does not permit it to accept the demand of more than 30 per cent fitment.

The chief secretary also said that that the welfare of poorer sections has been given top priority which requires huge funds. He, however, said that he would convey the concerns of the unions to the Chief Minister.



The union leaders made it clear that they will not accept the PRC recommendations in their present form. Telangana Revenue Employees' Service Association president V Ravinder Reddy said that employees were puzzled after hearing the PRC recommendation on the fitment.

The revenue employees are in the forefront in achieving the targets set by the government in the implementation of the prestigious Dharani portal, land reforms, and the additional burden of agricultural property registrations. The association demanded the government to announce 65 per cent fitment exclusively for the revenue employees.Telangana State United Teachers' Federation, Progressive Recognised Teachers' Union, Class 4 Employees' Association and Drivers' Association leaders poured out their woes before the committee on the increase in the cost of living and requested that higher fitment be given. They said if the government does not consider their demand, they would launch a protracted struggle.