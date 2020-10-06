Government to shore up CCTV surveillance in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aiming to achieve zero crime rate in the future, the government has decided to increase the number of CCTV cameras to 10 lakh across the city. Currently, 5.80 lakh CCTV cameras are installed in Hyderabad.

Home Minister Mahamood Ali and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday reviewed the progress of CCTV cameras installation in Hyderabad. KTR instructed MA&UD department to coordinate with the police to ensure all commercial complexes, gated communities, malls, IT parks, parks, shelter homes, government hospitals, bus terminals, and markets, install CC cameras mandatorily.

He also instructed officials to work closely with various government departments, public sector undertakings, residential welfare associations to install CCTV cameras where required. He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given the highest priority to citizen's safety and already initiated several measures to beef up security in the State.

"Amongst the Indian cities, Hyderabad has the most number of CCTV cameras and has bagged 16th place in the world according to a report", the Minister said, adding that new investments have been coming to Hyderabad , resulting in the expansion of the city from all the corners. He instructed the officials to install more cameras on the outskirts of the city and its municipalities and corporations.

He also told them to look into the opportunities of setting up CCTV cameras on the newly-built flyovers, metro pillars, and also near the parks, lakes, and Basthi Dawakhanas.

The Ministers also discussed the prevention of cybercrimes which notably increased in recent times during the lockdown. Ministers instructed the officials to increase the number of cyber experts to crack down upon cyber crimes.

DGP Mahendar Reddy informed the Ministers that the installation of large numbers of CCTVs in the city has helped reduce certain types of crimes and has also proved helpful in solving crimes and nabbing criminals.

MA&UD Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Police Commissioners, and officials from MAUD and Police department participated in the meeting.