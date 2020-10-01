Government uncorks plan for Dharani data storage facility outside Telangana State

A SERIES OF REASONS…

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has come up with a mega plan to create a high-tech storage facility for the Dharani portal outside the state. In the wake of growing cyber hacking and frequent technical glitches developed in the heavy data loaded servers, the government has decided to create a disaster recovery (DR) site either in New Delhi or at NIC (National Informatics Centre) in Bhubaneshwar.



The DR site will function as a substitute facility in case the main servers installed in Hyderabad face a technical problem or down with glitches. Telangana State Technology Services Limited (TSTS) already invited tech companies to set up the facility in one of the identified places. The TSTS has been entrusted with the responsibility of setting up of the DR facility on behalf of the State Stamps and Registration department.

The storage facility should have usable storage of 200 TB ( terra bites ) and be scalable to at least 2 PB ( Penta Bites) on the same set of controllers, top officials said, adding that the DR site will be used to store every land revenue related document which is being used for property registrations through online.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had recently announced the digitisation of all land records to help the Revenue and Stamps and Registration departments to register the properties and also do mutations in a single day. To achieve the goal of transparency in the registrations, the government has developed Dharani portal to access every property information to all including officials and common people from anywhere in the world.

The successful bidder will have to set up the entire facility and also maintenance the same as per the norms set by the government, officials said. The advantage of the DR site is it will function as an alternative if the main server in Hyderabad goes down during the busy hours. The DR site will also come into operation soon after the launch of Dharni portal on the auspicious Dussehra festival this year.

The DR site capacity will be enhanced and will be updated every day depending on the number of property registrations are done on daily basis. Stamps and Registration department will maintain the site with the help of TSTS and the service provider, officials added.