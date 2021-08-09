Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visits ethnic tribal art exhibition

Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that the ethnic tribal art is the greatest treasure of the country.

She called "To protect the ethnic tribal art forms and the artefacts for posterity so as to pass on our great treasure to the future generations."

The Governor visited the Ethnic Art Exhibition organised at the State Art Gallery, here.

"They represent our rich cultural heritage and symoblise our cherished past. We must protect them and show our respect to our ancestors and their artistry," she added.

Tamilisai went round the exhibition and showed keen interest in knowing about different artefacts displayed at the exhibition.

She expressed her amazement at the skill and mastery of our ancestors in coming out with such masterpieces.