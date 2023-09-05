Live
- Gujarat: 2 killed, 3 injured in Tapi factory blast
- Bring Anti coversion bill in AP
- We did not know BJP is so weak. Scared of INDIA bloc. Oppn on the name Bharat instead of India
- TTD governing body meets, takes crucial decision
- Will Govt bring bill to change the name India into Bharat?
- K’taka Lokayukta special court issues non bailable warrant against Sasikala, Ilavarasi
- Education Minister extends Teachers’ Day greetings
- Odisha BJP lays out road map for next polls
- NAFFCO to set up its facility in Telangana
- Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
Governor greets teaching fraternity on Teachers day
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teacher’s day on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teacher’s day on Tuesday.
“A teacher is a navigator of an entire nation. They play a pivotal role in constructing a scholarly society, dispelling the shadow of ignorance through their efforts, tailored to the needs of their students,” Governor said that everyone possesses something valuable within them.
A good teacher discovers the hidden treasure within each student.
She said that “the lifestyle of a teacher is simpler, and they have no internal pride. Moreover, teachers have a significant impact on our lives and society. We are all products of our esteemed teachers”.
