Governor inaugurates blood donation camp

Hyderabad: At a time when even blood relatives are hesitant to donate blood to kin, many youngsters are coming forward to donate blood, observed Governor Dr .Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Monday. She appreciated students and donors.

Addressing students after inaugurating a blood donation camp at Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy on the World Pharmacists Day, she congratulated blood donors. The event was organised by SUES in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society on the World Pharmacists Day.

She appreciated the overwhelming participation of girls and lauded the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society for organising blood donation camps, terming the initiative as ‘highly appreciative’. Over 300, including women donated blood. Dr. Tamilisai emphasised the critical role of blood donation in saving lives. She encouraged students to focus on making affordable and effective drugs, referring to aspiring pharmacists as those who give life to medicines. She urged use of generic medicines to save both lives and money, particularly for the public, including senior citizens and pensioners

“Donating blood is highly appreciable, especially at a time when even close relatives are hesitant to do so,” she said. Ajay Mishra, chairman, Indian Red Cross Blood Bank and former Additional Chief Secretary of Telangana, spoke about the potential of each blood unit to save at least three lives and highlighted the annual deaths in the country due to blood shortages. The Telangana Chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society, along with its partners, collects 4,000-5,000 units of blood annually, accounting for about 10 per cent of total blood collected in the State. Dr. Mohammed Waliullah, chairman of SUES, secretary of SUES Zafar Javeed, and Aamer Javeed, Dr. Anupama Koneru, the principal of Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, and others were present.