Governor lays stress on effective communication in healthcare

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday emphasised the need for effective communication in the healthcare sector.

She said that it was important to have a proper communication with patients and their relatives so as to ensure effective delivery of services.

Dr Tamilisai was participating as chief guest at the inaugural of the third national conference on "Communication in Healthcare (Communicon-2021)" at the Apollo Hospitals Auditorium, here.

The Governor narrated many interesting incidents that she had encountered as a doctor during her medical practice days and highlighted the importance of proper communication among doctors, staff, patients, and others concerned.

"The healthcare sector is one area where one cannot afford to have misunderstandings. It is important for doctors and healthcare staff members to master the art of effective communication with an objective to develop a healthy professional relationship with all the concerned," she added.

The Governor underlined the need to constantly improve the communication channels and techniques in the sector so as to realise the larger goal of heralding a healthier world.

Dr Abhijit Sheth, president, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, Dr K Hari Prasad, president, Apollo Hospitals Group, and a host of senior doctors and others were present.