Governor speech far from realties: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman expressed disappointment over the State Governor’s maiden speech in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that the speech was far from the realities and was only full of complimentary for the Congress party.

The speech does not contain anything about how the government wishes to address various problems the state is facing and there is no clarity about it.

The speech did not mention the farmer’s loan waiver and the Rythu Bandhu, and it remained clueless as to how the government would fund its six guarantees. The speech raised doubts about the implementation of the promises made by Congress, he added.

He also explained the current situation in Karnataka how the state road transport corporation there was not able to give salaries to its employees following the introduction of schemes like free travel.

He said that though the BJP is not the main opposition, still it will wait for 100 days for the new government to implement its promises. After that, the party will stand on the side of the people and fight for them. He also highlighted an issue of lockup death incident within a few days of the Congress coming to power and recalled how an earlier incident during the BRS rule had shaken the entire state.