Governor Tamilisai convenes TS Assembly from Feb 3

Hyderabad: Contrary to the speculations that Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan would convene the Budget Session of the state Assembly during the second week of February, the Governor on Tuesday issued a notification summoning the Assembly session from Friday. The Assembly would meet for its fourth meeting of the eighth session of the Legislative Assembly at 12.10 pm on February 3.

It is learnt that the government was finalising the speech of the Governor's address which would be sent to Raj Bhavan by Wednesday. The Assembly would adjourn after the joint address of the Governor and will finalise the agenda during the business advisory committee meeting. The House will also move a motion to thank the Governor for her address to the House. All eyes are now on the day when she would address both the Houses of the Assembly. Will she confine herself to reading the speech approved by the government or will she make any deviation from as was done by the Tamil Nadu Governor is the big question.

Sources claim that the Telangana Assembly will not witness such Tamil Nadu kind of situation.

This doubt comes up since both the KCR government and Governor had a face-off since 2019. While the government went to the extent of questioning the importance of Office of the Governor, Tamilisai had alleged that the government did not follow protocol and no officer including the District Collector and the SP had turned up whenever she went on a visit to any district.

Not just that, the CM had also not accepted her invitations to functions like At Home. Even ministers and officials were not allowed to attend, she had stated.