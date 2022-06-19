Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates day 2 Hans conference on NEP

Hyderabad: The day 2 session of The Hans India's conference on ' National Education Policy (NEP) ' began on Sunday with lighting lamp ceremoy by hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the Hans Conference on NEP, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "NEP is great a leap in the Indian education system and the success would depend upon its implementation, the policy is also promoting the mother tongue."

The Governor further said that the NEP will also sharpen the skills of students and as it is a challenging world knowing another language will give more opportunities to students. She further said that the policy is focusing on the unfocused areas like agriculture and NEP is also paying special focus on drop outs.

The guests including Dr Sailesh Sampathy, Vice President & Dy CEO of Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Hyderabad, Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VIT - Andhra Pradesh, Prof S Sreenivasa Murthy, Director of Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, Prof Dr S Jayarama Reddy, Chancellor of Sri Chandrasekhar endra Saraswahi Viswa Mahavidyalaya and Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal were present during the inaugural session of the second day of the Hans conference.

Chief Editor of Hans V Ramu Sarma welcomed the Governor, dignitaries and participants of the conference. The Editor also highlighted the importance of the teacher and student bonding and said that this topic will also be discussed on the second day session on NEP. He further said that the second day of the conference session 1 will be on 'Implementation on dual degree and credit transfer eco-system'.