Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan plants saplings at Raj Bhavan on World Environment Day

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, on the occasion of the World Environment Day, has planted saplings at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Saturday. Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar, who launched the Green India Challenge, has also joined the Governor in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor called upon all sections of the people to join hands in greening our State and country.

"Protecting, promoting, and restoring our ecosystem is vital for the health of the mother Earth. We must give the healthier ecosystem to future generations for their wellbeing. In order to ensure better health of the planet, we must follow the sustainable development models," she added.

Referring to the Green India Challenge, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan lauded the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar in striving to improve the green cover.

"The planting of more than 10 Cr saplings, involving different sections of the people and taking the greenery challenge on a massive scale will go a long way in improving our green cover," she added.

The Governor also felicitated the MP for undertaking the gigantic task of increase of green cover with an apt slogan "Hara Hain Tho Bara Hain (If it is green, it is complete) and appreciated his untiring efforts of planting saplings initiative. Governor congratulated the MP on recently getting a special appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Green India Challenge initiative.

The MP has presented the book titled "Vriksha Vedam," chronicling his efforts through the Green India Challenge, to Governor. Dr Tamilisai appreciated the book for its quality and its clear depiction of the massive Green India initiative of the MP.

The Governor's spouse, renowned Nephrologist Dr P Soundararajan, Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, Joint Secretaries and other senior officials joined the plantation programme.