Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to launch Hyderabad Book Fair today

Ashok Nagar: Telangana State Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan will inaugurate 33rd Hyderabad Book Fair (HBF) to be held at Telangana Kalabharathi (NTR Grounds) from December 23 to January 1. This was announced by HBF president Juluru Gauri Shankar at a press meeting organised at Telangana Kalabharathi premises on Sunday. HBF secretary Chandramohan also participated in the press meet.



Speaking to media, Gauri Shankar said that the fair would have 330 stalls this year. He said that more book fairs need to be organised so that book lovers could have a wide variety of choice. A special platform for launching of new books was organized at the fair, he said. Chandramohan said that a special fair would be held for children. Essay writing, poetry recital and other competitions would be held to inspire creativity among children, he said.

Among those who were present on the occasion were Brahmam, Shoban Babu and others.