Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband gets Covid vaccine

Khairatabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday congratulated her husband, Dr P Soundararajan, a frontline warrior against Covid-19, on taking the Covid vaccine.

Dr Soundararajan, an eminent nephrologist and professor, took the vaccine on Wednesday when his turn came as, as per the registration process for the vaccine for doctors and health workers.

In a release issued by Raj Bhavan, the Governor stated that his taking the vaccine, as the frontline warrior and as a senior medical professional, helps boost the morale of other doctors and health workers to take the jab without any hesitation.

She said that "as our Indian-made vaccines are safe and as they fully comply with the international standard approval procedures, nobody needs to have any vaccine hesitancy." The Governor appealed to doctors, nurses and paramedics to take the vaccine to protect themselves and their patients.