Govt aims to make Telangana number 1 in tourism: Jupally

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said the main objective of the government is to make Telangana number 1 in the country in tourism and to develop the sector to compete with other countries.

Rao visited the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) and Shilparamam at Madhapur. He said NITHM would be developed as the best tourism, hospitality, higher education and training institution in the country with international standards. The minister inspected classrooms in the academic block, kitchen, bakery, trainee restaurant mock rooms and classrooms in the hospitality block. He went round classrooms and interacted with students.

He inquired about problems of students. Rao called for providing nutritious food to them. He said in the modern economic system, importance of tourism and hospitality sector was increasing, due to which employment opportunities were increasing; those who completed hotel management and hospitality courses are getting jobs easily.

Rao advised students to take advantage of world-class facilities and quality education provided to them and work hard to make Telangana top in the tourism sector and improve their skills.

The minister inquired about teaching, non-teaching employees and staff problems. He directed officials to ensure that they get wages as per UGC scales and to submit a comprehensive report on creation of infrastructure, tools for students, new courses.

He later visited Shilparamam and conducted a review with officials on management and development of Shilparamam. Speaking to the media, he pointed out that in the current situation--where the world has become a village in digital era---there are many opportunities for youth, specially in tourism and hospitality; employment opportunities are high and learning foreign languages can earn highest wages. He said the government would take steps to increase income of Shilparamam. It will bring former glory to Shilparamam.