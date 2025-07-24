Govt approves Rs 6,478 crore road devpt programme

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at strengthening rural connectivity and regional infrastructure, the Telangana government has approved a Rs 6,478 crore road development programme, to be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Announcing the initiative, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that the project marks a major step in the state’s push for balanced development.

“Good roads are more than just infrastructure — they are the foundation for economic growth and regional equality. This initiative will connect every village to its mandal and every mandal to its district headquarters with high-quality roads,” the Minister emphasised.

As part of Phase-1, works will commence across 17 packages, encompassing 373 roads with a total length of 5,190 km. Tenders have already been floated, and construction is anticipated to begin shortly. The comprehensive plan envisions blacktop roads linking all villages to mandal centres, and double-lane roads connecting mandals to district headquarters. This is expected to drastically improve transportation, access to essential services, and local mobility across the state.

Minister Venkat Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his swift approval of the plan, reiterating that infrastructure development remains a core priority for the government. He also acknowledged and appreciated the diligent efforts of senior officials from the Roads and Buildings Department and Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, who supervised multiple field visits and were instrumental in preparing a detailed project report.

“This government believes in growth that reaches the grassroots. With HAM, we are not just laying roads — we’re laying the path to Telangana’s future,” the Minister added. The government has positioned this extensive road programme as part of a broader commitment to deliver both welfare and development, maintaining a strong focus on long-term transformation rather than merely short-term fixes.