Govt expedites setting up of 8 new medical colleges

Hyderabad: The Health department has expedited the process of setting up of eight new Medical Colleges as the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) has been asked to submit estimates for establishment of colleges with 100 MBBS admissions in districts without a government college.

The government had made an announcement in the budget that eight new government medical colleges would be set up in the State for the academic year 2023-24. According to officials, the eight medical colleges would be coming up at Jangaon to be attached to district hospitals, Jayashankar Bhoopalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Vikarabad district. The Director of Medical Education (DME) wrote to the TSMSIDC managing director last Tuesday asking to send the estimates for the establishment of new colleges.

According to officials, the medical colleges would require additional beds as per the norms of National Medical Commission (NMC). The officials said that a total of 430 new beds would be required for 100 MBBS admissions. There are 200 beds in the Jangaon district hospital and another 30 beds would be required for the medical college. Similarly, for Jayashankar Bhoopalpally there are 100 beds and upgradation of 290 beds is required and as per the norms, 40 additional beds would be required. The Kamareddy district hospital would require 280 beds, Karimnagar, which has a capacity of 500 beds, does not require any additional beds, said the officials. The officials further said that the Khammam district hospital which has 400 beds would require another 30 as per the norms. The Komaram Bheem Asifabad CHC which has 385 beds require another 45 beds, the district hospital in Sircilla which has 400 beds would need another 30 beds, Vikarabad Area Hospital would require 280 additional beds as per the norms, the officials added.

The officials said that the TSMIDC has been asked to submit detailed estimates of civil, infrastructure and equipment for the establishment of new government medical colleges with an intake of 100 seats including hostels for MBBS students and the budget required for additional beds including for the hospital attached to each of the proposed new medical colleges. These colleges were being set up as part of the government's decision to have one medical college in every district. These medical colleges are supposed to start from this calendar year, said the officials.